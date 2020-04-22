Babul Supriyo shares 'shocking' video allegedly from Kolkata's MR Bangur Hospital; asks Mamata Banerjee to conduct 'thorough inquiry'

Asansol MP Babul Supriyo on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a video, allegedly shot by a suspected COVID-19 patient who is being kept in isolation at Kolkata's MR Bangur Hospital.

Supriyo shared the footage on Twitter, calling it "shocking in every sense of the term".

"Since this video is in the public domain, I would request Honourable WBCM @MamataOfficial to conduct a thorough inquiry into it and release the facts asap," Supriyo wrote.

In a followup tweet, he wondered why people would subject themselves to conditions that could get you "closer to mortality" as opposed to a cure.

"If this is true, majority believe it is, then fight against COVID-19 in India will only get harder with people running away from the most essential need of the hour - that of more testing," Supriyo pointed out.