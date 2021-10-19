Babul Supriyo resigns as BJP MP, thanks PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah for giving opportunity to serve people

New Delhi: Ending all speculation, BJP Asansol MP Babul Supriyo resigned from the MP post on Tuesday at the residence of Parliament Speaker Om Birla.

“I had begun my political career with the BJP. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister and Amit Shah for giving me a chance to serve people. My heart is heavy and maintaining the protocol since I have left the party I have resigned from the MP post,” said Babul.

Babul also slammed Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s father and brother for not vacating their posts from TMC even after defecting to the BJP.

“Suvendu Adhikari is trying to implement anti defection law in West Bengal but before that he should ask his father and brother to leave their posts of TMC as ahead of the recently concluded Assembly election both of them had defected to the BJP,” said Babul.

Notably, Babul had defected to TMC on September 18. On Sunday thanking the Speaker, Babul took to Twitter and said, “I will not hold on to the Berth/Perks/Salary of a MP now that I am no longer a part of BJP that I won the seat for.”

ALSO READ Video and Pictures: TMC youth wing member allegedly attacked by BJP in Tripura

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:25 PM IST