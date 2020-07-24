Babri Masjid Demolition: CBI court records LK Advani's statement; says case is 'politically motivated'

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on Friday got recorded his statement in a special CBI court here in the Babri mosque demolition case through videoconferencing from Delhi.

The veteran politician maintained in his statement in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that the case registered against him was "politically motivated".

The court had on Thursday recorded the statement of another BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the case. Joshi had told the court that he was innocent and falsely implicated in the case by the then Congress government at the Centre.