Babita Phogat quits as Haryana sports dy director to devote full time to active politics

Wrestler Babita Phogat on Wednesday resigned from the post of deputy director of Haryana's Sports and Youth Affairs Department, saying she wants to devote herself fully to active politics.

Though in her resignation letter she cited "unavoidable reasons" behind her step, Phogat told PTI that she has decided "to devote full time to active politics".

"I want to devote full time to active politics. Baroda bypoll in Sonipat and Bihar state assembly polls are going to be held next month and I have decided to work for the party (BJP) in these elections," she said.

Baroda assembly seat had fallen vacant after the demise of main opposition Congress' Shri Krishan Hooda in April.

Earlier in the day, Phogat sent her resignation to the principal secretary of the Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

"Her resignation letter was received today," a senior official of the Department told PTI.

In her resignation letter, Phogat mentioned that she had recently joined the Department but due to some "unavoidable reasons" she was unable to continue the government service.

Notably, Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls from Dadri assembly constituency in the state as a BJP candidate.

Babita Phogat is the daughter of Mahavir Phogat, a noted wrestling coach.

The Phogats became a household name in the country after the success of Hindi film "Dangal'', which is based on the lives of Phogat sisters, all of them wrestlers, and their father who coached them against all odds.