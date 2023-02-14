e-Paper Get App
Azam Khan, son get 2 years in jail, granted bail later

A case was registered against Azam Khan, his son, and seven others at Chhajlet police station of Moradabad district on January 29, 2008, after SP leaders staged a dharna on the road to protest checking of Azam Khan's car by the police.

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
Azam Khan with son Abdullah Azam Khan | Twitter/ Abdullah Azam Khan
Moradabad: A special MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad has sentenced senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan to two years in jail in a 2008 case.

The two were, however, later granted bail.

A case was registered against Azam Khan, his son, and seven others at Chhajlet police station of Moradabad district on January 29, 2008, after SP leaders staged a dharna on the road to protest checking of Azam Khan's car by the police.

The police later booked all the nine accused, including SP leaders Mehboob Ali, Hazi Ikram Qureshi, Paras Jain, D.P. Yadav and Rajesh Yadav, under sections 341, 353 of the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

