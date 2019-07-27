Azam Khan asked to appear before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 29

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan was informed on Friday to appear before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 29 and tender an unconditional apology in the House for his sexist remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi, sources said.

On Friday evening, the Lok Sabha speaker's office reached out to Khan and informed him to appear before Birla on Monday, they said. According to the sources, if Khan fails to apologise, a resolution authorising the speaker to take 'exemplary action' against him will be passed.

Leaders across party lines are of the view that a message should be sent that the House has zero tolerance towards such acts which lower the dignity and honour of women, they added.

The resolution is likely to be moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and is expected to be supported by leaders of all political parties.

Earlier in the day, members in Lok Sabha condemned the sexist remarks by Khan against the Bihar MP and demanded exemplary action against him.

During the Zero Hour, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said the remarks of Khan in Lok Sabha on Thursday during the debate of Triple Talaq Bill were a "blot" on all legislators, including men.

Supporting Irani, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said either Khan should tender an apology or he should be suspended from the House. Several other women MPs expressed unhappiness over Khan's remarks and demanded that speaker take strict action against him.