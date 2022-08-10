Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Celebrating Nobel winners, Breakthrough Inventions in Science

AP

In October every year, committees in Sweden and Norway award six Nobel Prizes, each recognising a groundbreaking contribution by an individual or organisation in a particular field.

The prizes are given for physiology or medicine, physics, chemistry, economic science, literature, and peace work.

The winner receive a diploma along with a medal and each prize is also awarded 10 million Swedish Krona or over $1.1 million, which is divided if there are multiple winners in the category.

On the special occasion of Independence Day, let us celebrate these Indian Nobel Prize winners in the field of Science.

CV Raman (The Nobel Prize in Physics, 1930)

Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, fondly known as CV Raman, bagged the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1930 "for his work on the scattering of light and for the discovery of the effect named after him."

His discovery of "Raman Effect", the phenomenon of change in wavelength in light rays that deflected, is considered to be a path breaking milestone in the understanding of Physics.

National Science Day marks Sir CV Raman's 1928 discovery- change in wavelength of light - 'Raman Effect'.

First Indian to win science Nobel Prize in 1930.

Let's pledge to strengthen rationality & scientific temper combating spread of irrationality & bigotry.#NationalScienceDay pic.twitter.com/nU5s3cwDYL — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 28, 2022

Har Gobind Khorana (The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, 1968)

The Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Indian-born American biochemist, Har Gobind Khorana in the year 1968 along with Marshall W Nirenberg and Robert W Holley for "their interpretation of the genetic code and its function in protein synthesis."

The trio's work established that nucleotides present in nucleic acids, that act as the carrier of a cell's genetic code, control the process of synthesis of proteins by the cells.

Today is the 100th birth anniversary of Indian-American scientist Har Gobind Khorana.



Awarded the @NobelPrize in Medicine in 1968 - his research showed how the order of nucleotides in nucleic acids, which carry genetic code of the cell, control the cell’s synthesis of proteins. pic.twitter.com/unNvhLUdUk — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) January 9, 2022

Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar (The Nobel Prize in Physics, 1983)

Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in the year 1983 for "his theoretical studies of the physical processes of importance to the structure and evolution of the star."

He is a nephew of Nobel Laureate, Sir CV Raman. His discoveries led to the establishment of the physical process involving in the evolution of stars.

Astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, known as ‘Chandra’, photographed on 19 October 1983, the day he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for his work on the evolution of stars.



Learn more: https://t.co/bk2T1HPd2n pic.twitter.com/2hIyhKumsw — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) July 31, 2022

Venkatraman Ramakrishnan (The Nobel Prize in Chemistry, 2009)

Indian-born American-British structural biologist Venkataram Ramakrishnan bagged the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009, along with Thomas A Steitz and Ada E Yonath for "studies of the structure and function of the ribosome”.