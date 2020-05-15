Azaan can be recited in mosques without use of loudspeakers, rules Allahabad HC amid lockdown

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Friday allowed the recitation of 'azaan' by a single individual in Uttar Pradesh mosques without the use of any loudspeaker during the COVID-19 driven lockdown.

A bench of justices Shashi Kant Guipta and Ajit Kumar granted the relief to the Muslim community saying "azaan may be an essential and integral part of Islam" but its "recitation through loudspeakers or other sound amplifying devices cannot be said to be an integral part of the religion." The bench gave its ruling on a bunch of pleas, including those of former Union Law Minister Salman Khurshid and Lok Sabha member from Ghazipur, Afzal Ansari, among others.