Ayodhya verdict: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind appeals for peace

New Delhi: In the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) on Saturday appealed to the Muslims community to maintain peace and harmony in the country.

JUH president Maulana Syed Arshad Madani said that the organisation has legally fought for justice till the end using the rights given to us in the Constitution of India.

He said the JUH had appointed prominent lawyers of the country; evidence had been collected and the translated ancient documents presented in the court.

"We did what we could. We made the best possible efforts. We were hopeful that the decision would be in our favor," said Madani.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this purpose.

The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.