Ayodhya to have Vedic city on the tunes of Ahmedabad’s gift city

Ayodhya file photo |

The Yogi Government of Uttar Pradesh would develop a new township in the name of Vedic City in Ayodhya. The norms in the proposed Vedic city would be laid according to the Gift City of Ahmedabad.

The state government has been acquiring land for the greenfield township project in the name of Vedic city at Ayodhya. The UP Housing Board with all modern amenities would develop the proposed township. The officials informed that the proposed township is being developed on the land available in village Shahnawajpur and Manjha Barehta on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Highway of Ayodhya. The Housing Board is acquiring 1450 acres of land for the Vedic city. To decide the shape, map, design and other things related to the Vedic City a team of officials led by the Housing Commissioner of UP visited Ahmedabad and inspected the Gift City project there. After the inspection of Gift City, the officials decided to lay down standards for the proposed Vedic City of Ayodhya.

According to the officials of Housing Board, on the tunes of Gift City, the green cover in the Vedic City would be increased and the design of market and residential area is to be changed. The Vedic City would have roads, sewer lines and solar plants like that of the Gift City. The state government is likely to kick start this project on UP Foundation Day on January 24 next. Before this, the Housing Board has started levelling works on the project site besides making arrangement for the disposal of rainwater. The state government has also decided to develop riverfront on the banks of Saryu adjacent to the Vedic City. According to officials, the Saryu River Front project would add attraction to the project of Vedic City.

In the proposed Vedic City, there would 1000 residential units in the form of flats, plots and independent houses. Besides Housing Board has decided to allocate plots for the construction of lodges, guesthouses and motels for 4000 pilgrims. In the Vedic City 117 big plots would be reserved for the Ashrams of international standard. The projects would be connected with the burial place of King Dashrath of Ayodhya. The state government has enrolled the project of Vedic City in the Smart City Challenge competition started by the union government. The Officials informed that if selected the project would get a fund of Rs 1000 crore for laying down basic infrastructure from the union government.