Ayodhya temple trust: Hindu seers spar

Ayodhya: It’s been several days since the Supreme Court delivered its verdict to construct a Ram temple in Ayodhya, but a new war has begun among eminent Hindu seers.

The seers began the argument soon after the SC decision on November 9, giving three months to constitute a trust to oversee the construction. The seers started making remarks against each other to get a place on the proposed trust and have not even spared UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the Gorakhnath Mutt’s chief priest.

The tension has sparked vandalism and ruckus in Ayodhya. The prominent seers are Ram Vilas Vedanti and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

Last week, Mahant Paramhans’s comment angered Mahant Nritya Gopal Das followers and several saints. It led to ruckus lasting about two hours, and security forces had to intervene to calm them down.

In the latest development, Paramhans Das has reportedly been ousted from the Tapasvi Chhavni by his guru, Sarveshwar Das, for his “unacceptable behaviour and objectionable comments” on Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, as reported in a section of media.

Notably, Mahant Paramhans is the same self-proclaimed seer who had threatened to burn himself alive in November 2018 during the Dharma Sabha called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Sant Samaaj, if the temple is not built in Ayohdya.

In the past, Paramhans has been detained quite often in a bid to stop him from stoking controversies.

The tussle among Hindu seers came out in the open after an audio clip reportedly went viral in Ayodhya of a purported conversation between Paramhans and former BJP MP and senior VHP leader, Ram Vilas Vedanti. In the audio clip Vedanti is heard urging Paramhans to advocate his name for the chairmanship of the new trust to be formed.

Vedanti currently also holds the position of head priest of the Vashisht Bhavan. During the purported conversation, both Vedanti and Paramhans can be been heard making objectionable comments against Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, which outraged the latter’s disciples. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is the head of Ram Janm Bhoomi Nyas.

Reacting to the purported “objectionable” comments made on Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Acharya Anand Shastri, one of his disciples said, “The greed for becoming the chairman of the trust has made these people mad and they have forgotten how to respect the most prominent person of the Ram Temple movement.”

“We will keep protesting until legal action is taken against both of them. This is unacceptable and we are not going to tolerate such things at any cost,” Shastri told online media.