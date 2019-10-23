Ayodhya: 'Sundar Kand' recital to ensure favourable verdict

Prayagraj: As the date for the verdict on the Ayodhya title dispute inches closer, saints and seers have held a recitation of the 'Sunder Kand' from "Ram Charit Manas" at a temple here on the banks of Sangam in Uttar Pradesh.

The recitation of the Sundar Kand is considered to be auspicious by Hindus and is said to fulfil the wishes of the devotees.

The programme on Tuesday was led by Mahant Narendra Giri, president of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) at the Bade Hanuman temple that has an idol of the Lord lying down.

The seers were joined by a large group of students in singing verses from the Sundar Kand.

Earlier, the seers at the temple also performed 'yajna' to please the deity with the wish that the decision of the apex court would come in favour of the temple. Mahant Narendra Giri also led the yajna.

"We believe that yajna and recitation of the Sundar Kand will please the gods and the final judgment will come in favour of Hindus," he said.

The group of students, meanwhile, said that they had been coming to the temple every Tuesday to recite the Hanuman Chalisa and joined in the Sundar Kand recital when they saw the seers.