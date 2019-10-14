Ayodhya: Section 144 imposed till December 10 in anticipation of verdict in Ram Mandir land case

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): District Magistrate Court imposed Section-144 in the district in anticipation of a verdict in the Ayodhya land case. The decision was also been taken considering the upcoming festivals.

Section 144 will be in effect till December 10, District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said in the order. "Decision to impose Section-144 also taken in consideration of upcoming festivals," Ayodhya District Magistrate, Anuj Kumar Jha. He said that the order has been passed to maintain peace in the district. According to the order, there will be a ban on the use of drone and no shop will sell them without prior information.

Last month, Chief Justice (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi had said that arguments have to be completed by October 18 even as the mediation panel may continue its work under confidentiality, in a move apparently aimed at quickening the hearing process in the matter.

"As per the estimate of tentative dates to finish the hearing in the case, we can say that the submissions have to be likely completed by October 18," said the CJI, who heads the five-judge constitution bench hearing the case. He is set to demit office on November 17. The top court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by -- Hindu and Muslim and others sides -- challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, which divided the disputed site in Ayodhya into three equal parts. The day-to-day hearing had started on August 6 after a court-appointed mediation panel failed to resolve the dispute through amicable settlement.