Ayodhya Ram temple trust finalizes foundation design; cost goes up from Rs 1,100 cr to Rs 1,500 cr

Lucknow: The Ram Janambhoomi Kshetra Teerth Trust, which has been entrusted with the task of Ram temple construction, finally approved the design for laying the foundation of the temple in Ayodhya. The drawings of the approved design are expected to reach Ayodhya by February 15 to begin the construction of foundation laying.

The design was approved by the trust members during their meeting in Ayodhya on Friday. The Trust General Secretary Champat Rai told media persons that the Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consultancy Services engineers, architects and designers had given a presentation to the trust members during the meeting.

“Trust members have approved the design. Drawings for the approved design are expected to reach Ayodhya by February 15 to begin construction for foundation laying,” said Rai. He, however, remained non-committal on the exact date to begin the construction for laying the foundation.