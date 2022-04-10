Ayodhya Ram Temple construction work to be completed by December 2023, says Ram Janmabhoomi Trust’s Champat Rai

On the ocassion of Ram Navami, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General secretary Champat Rai on Sunday said that construction work of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is in full swing and it will be completed by December 2023.

Champat Rai was in Lucknow to attend a programme organised by Vedanta India at Lucknow Sugarcane Institute.

According to India Today, Rai also said that due to general elections in 2024, the possibility is less.

“Due to Lok Sabha elections 2024, the model code of conduct will be implemented and stone work will take time, so, the possibility is less, but efforts are being made to install the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in 2023 so that the devotees can offer prayers”, said Champat Rai.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, work on the temple was interrupted earlier.

The construction work of the temple began after after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan on August 5, 2020 and laid the foundation stone of the temple.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is supervising the temple construction.

Meanwhile, on ocassion of Ram Navami, 'newborn' Ram Lalla was bathed in 'itr' and milk and the 'abhishek' ritual will be supervised by seers and saints at Ayodhya.

Since this is the first Ram Navmi after the pandemic when the construction of the Ram temple is in full swing, the festival is being celebrated on a massive scale.

Various temples in Ayodhya have been decorated and illuminated to mark the event and the footfall of devotees from within the state and outside it has also increased.

Ram Navami marks the crescendo of the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratra. It marks the birth of Lord Ram, who is also said to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 07:03 PM IST