Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Pran Pratishtha Of Ram Lalla's Idol To Be Conducted In 84 Seconds

Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla's idol will be done in 84 sec

As the sacred city of Ayodhya eagerly anticipates the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust unveils the intricate details of this momentous occasion. The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla's idol will be done in 84 sec as this is the most auspicious time. Here is the schedule,

Musical Prelude

Commencing at 10 am, the ceremony will be heralded by the grand playing of 'Mangal Dhvani,' a celestial melody resonating through Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. Over 50 captivating musical instruments from different states will grace this auspicious event, creating an enchanting atmosphere for about two hours. Guests are urged to enter by 10:30 am to partake in this harmonious prelude.

Guest Arrival and Entry Protocols

Simultaneously, esteemed guests attending the consecration ceremony will start arriving, with entry into the Ramjanmabhoomi complex scheduled by 10:30 am. The entry is strictly regulated and permissible only through the admit cards issued by the Trust. Notably, the entry process requires matching the QR code on the admit card, ensuring a secure and organized congregation. The Trust has shared detailed entry guidelines on social media, emphasizing a seamless and controlled entry procedure.

Timing and Rituals of Pran Pratishtha

The pivotal moment of consecration, the Pran Pratishtha, is set to commence at 12:20 pm on January 22. The main puja will be conducted in the auspicious Abhijeet Muhurta. The selected time for Ramlala's life consecration has been meticulously determined by Kashi scholar Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid. This significant event will unfold on the Dwadashi date of the Paush month, aligning with Indra Yoga, Mrigashira Nakshatra, Aries Lagna, and Scorpio Navamsha, creating a celestial alignment for this sacred endeavor.

Auspicious Time Window

The auspicious window for the Pran Pratistha is remarkably concise, spanning from 12:29 minutes and 08 seconds to 12:30 minutes and 32 seconds, a mere 84 seconds. This succinct duration symbolizes the sanctity and precision of the consecration process.

Participants and Dignitaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presiding over the puja rituals, will perform the consecration of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla. 121 Vedic Acharyas will orchestrate the ritual under the guidance of renowned Vedic Acharya Ganeshwar Dravid and Acharya Laxmikant Dixit. Over 150 saints and religious leaders representing diverse traditions, along with more than 50 tribal, coastal, island, and tribal traditions, will grace this sacred ceremony.

Completion of Program

Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, assures that the entire Pran Pratishtha program will culminate by 1 pm. After all puja rituals are concluded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the gathering. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, will give his blessings.