Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration: Diwali-Like Celebrations In Punjab & Haryana

Representative Image

Chandigarh: The Ram Temple consecration ceremony at Ayodhya was celebrated like the Diwali festival across Punjab and Haryana till Monday night.

The BJP-JJP (Jannayak Janta Party)-ruled Haryana wore a festive look across the state with a number of social, religious and cultural organisations holding various functions till late Monday evening with the a score of private, public and commercial places being illuminated, decorated with flowers and flags and bursting of crackers.

Haryana Celebrates Historic Ram Mandir Inauguration

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar who watched the live broadcast of the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha programme at Shri Karneshwar Mahadev Temple in Karnal, said that it moved him deeply. Stating that the joy derived from this occasion extended beyond the borders of the nation, resonating with millions of people worldwide, he said that a new era had commenced with it.

Adding a personal touch to the event, the chief minister began the programme by singing the lines of a Ram Bhajan and danced with children present on the occasion.

Celebration In Punjab

In Punjab, the temples and market areas in several towns remained illuminated since Sunday to mark the occasion. Several religious and market organisations in several towns distributed sweets, hot milk and snacks and held community kitchens to mark the day.

In Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ferozepur and Ludhiana, while all the temples were tastefully decorated and special prayers were held, in Amritsar, several religious and cultural organisations held special functions, including discourses, prayers, ``langars’’ and ``havans’’ .

The leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress also joined the festivities at several of these programmes at Ram Bagh in Amritsar.

Historic Ram Mandir Coronation In Ayodhya

In a historic and deeply symbolic ceremony lasting just 84 seconds, the culmination of a 500-year wait unfolded in Ayodhya as the life consecration of Ram Lalla was successfully completed. The sacred ritual, held in the grand Ram temple, marks an extraordinary moment for millions of Hindus worldwide and resonates as a pivotal chapter in Ayodhya's cultural and religious history.

The Chief Priest of the Ram Temple, Mahant Satyendra Das, shared his sentiments on this momentous occasion, stating, "The sacred figure now resides in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand Ram temple, marking a historic and joyous occasion of millions of Hindus across the national and globe."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, serving as the chief host, played a significant role in the ceremony. Arriving at the temple premises attired in a light-yellow dhoti and kurta, PM Modi initiated the ritual of Pran Pratishtha at precisely 12:05 pm, a process that continued for almost an hour. As a deeply symbolic act, the Prime Minister performed the Aarti of God, spreading water, and receiving the tied Kalava from Chief Priest Satyendra Das.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi expressed, "The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine programme. Jai Siya Ram!"

The ceremony was not just a momentous event watched on television but also witnessed by those present in the Janmabhoomi as army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed temple during the Pran Pratishtha and other rituals.

The Ram Lalla Idol

The newly consecrated idol of Lord Ram, crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj, radiates the childlike tenderness of a five-year-old. The meticulously carved statue beautifully captures the essence of childhood, divinity, and princely grace, reflecting the vision of the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Prime Minister Modi's deep spiritual engagement during the 11-day rituals leading up to Sri Ram Lalla's coronation showcased his unwavering commitment. Observing fasting, sleeping on the floor, and sustaining himself solely with coconut water and fruits, PM Modi embarked on visits to 7 temples associated with the Ramayana across 4 states.

"The completion of Ram Lalla's life consecration marks a pivotal moment in the cultural and religious history of Ayodhya. The temple has been built where it should be," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.