Ayodhya mosque foundation stone to be laid on Republic Day

Lucknow: Members of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) will lay the foundation stone of the mosque on the Republic Day after hoisting tricolor at the five acres land at Raunahi in Ayodhya.

The land was allotted to Muslims by the Yogi Adityanath government after the Supreme Court verdict on Ram temple. It is about five kilometres away from the Ram Janambhoomi construction site.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the IICF on Sunday, which was chaired by its president Zafar Ahmed Farooqui and attended by all its nine trustees through video conference.

The Foundation Secretary Athar Husain said that a simple function will be organizsd on January 26 to lay the foundation stone for beginning the construction of the mosque.

“Before the foundation laying ceremony, tricolour will be hoisted at the construction site at Raunahi in Ayodhya in the presence of all its nine members and a small gathering to celebrate the Republic Day at the construction site,” said the secretary.

The secretary said that all arrangements have been made for the soil testing of the 5 acres of land at Raunahi on January 23 before the foundation laying ceremony.

He said that the mosque complex will house a hospital, a museum, library, community kitchen, a publishing house and Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre to promote communal harmony.