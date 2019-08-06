Ayodhya hearing in SC: Nirmohi Akhara lays full claim on disputed site

New Delhi: As the Supreme Court began its Ayodhya land dispute hearing on Tuesday, the Nirmohi Akhara laid full claim to the core disputed 2.77 acre Ram Janmabhumi-Babri Masjid land saying it had been under its possession and the Akhara was also in full control of its management.

Sushil Jain, counsel appearing for Nirmohi Akhara, said the practice of worshipping Ram Lalla has been continuing at the site for hundreds of years. The counsel referred to the period as "immemorial".

The counsel also read out the written submission filed by those who opposed the Akhara's claims of mandatory injunctions. The Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had sought to know what were the grounds on which the Akhara's claims had been opposed.

At the start of the argument on the first day of hearing, the Akhara underlined its historical significance.Its counsel informed the Supreme Court that "Jhansi ki Rani" was protected by Nirmohis, members of the Math, during the battle of Jhansi.

We have been fighting for this for so long because it is an issue of emotions for us," the counsel submitted before the Constitution Bench.