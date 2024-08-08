 Ayodhya Gang Rape Case: SP Leader Moeed Khan To Undergo DNA Test As Police Seek Court Approval For Further Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAyodhya Gang Rape Case: SP Leader Moeed Khan To Undergo DNA Test As Police Seek Court Approval For Further Investigation

Ayodhya Gang Rape Case: SP Leader Moeed Khan To Undergo DNA Test As Police Seek Court Approval For Further Investigation

In a significant development in the Ayodhya gang rape case, SP leader Moeed Khan, currently lodged in Faizabad jail, will undergo a DNA test. The police have initiated preparations to collect his sample.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
Ayodhya Gang Rape Case: SP Leader Moeed Khan To Undergo DNA Test As Police Seek Court Approval For Further Investigation |

Lucknow: In a significant development in the Ayodhya gang rape case, SP leader Moeed Khan, currently lodged in Faizabad jail, will undergo a DNA test. The police have initiated preparations to collect his sample. Despite extensive efforts, Moeed Khan's mobile phone has not yet been recovered. To address this, the police plan to take him on remand for further investigation.

On Thursday, the investigating officer visited Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU). Upon returning to Ayodhya, the police will file an application in court within the next 2-3 days to authorize the DNA test.

FPJ Shorts
Ayodhya Gang Rape Case: SP Leader Moeed Khan To Undergo DNA Test As Police Seek Court Approval For Further Investigation
Ayodhya Gang Rape Case: SP Leader Moeed Khan To Undergo DNA Test As Police Seek Court Approval For Further Investigation
Death From Sky: Lightning Kills 1,876 People Annually In India, Study Reveals
Death From Sky: Lightning Kills 1,876 People Annually In India, Study Reveals
Rajasthan: Unprecedented Monsoon Rains Transform Jaisalmer's Desert Landscape; Rivers Flow, Villages Flooded, 3 Dead
Rajasthan: Unprecedented Monsoon Rains Transform Jaisalmer's Desert Landscape; Rivers Flow, Villages Flooded, 3 Dead
Punjab: Ferozepur Police Arrest Woman Drug Smuggler, Accomplice With 6.6 Kg Heroin And ₹6 Lakh Drug Money; VIDEO
Punjab: Ferozepur Police Arrest Woman Drug Smuggler, Accomplice With 6.6 Kg Heroin And ₹6 Lakh Drug Money; VIDEO

According to Ayodhya CO Ashutosh Tiwari, the court's permission will be sought to conduct DNA tests on both Moeed Khan and another accused, Raju. The victim, who recently underwent an abortion at KGMU, had a DNA sample taken from the fetus during the procedure.

The call for a DNA test was initially made by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and later supported by Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad. Amidst the ongoing political discourse, preparations for the DNA test are nearing completion.

The victim of the gang rape was transferred from Ayodhya to KGMU, Lucknow, where she was admitted to the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Queen Mary) on Monday.

Read Also
Ayodhya Gang Rape Case: Victim Undergoes Abortions At King George's Medical University In Lucknow
article-image

After undergoing an abortion on Tuesday, her condition is reported as stable. She will remain under medical supervision for a week, receiving treatment under Dr. Sujata Dey's care.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ayodhya Gang Rape Case: SP Leader Moeed Khan To Undergo DNA Test As Police Seek Court Approval For...

Ayodhya Gang Rape Case: SP Leader Moeed Khan To Undergo DNA Test As Police Seek Court Approval For...

'Hope For Return To Normalcy And Safety & Protection Of Hindus': PM Modi Extends Best Wishes To New...

'Hope For Return To Normalcy And Safety & Protection Of Hindus': PM Modi Extends Best Wishes To New...

Death From Sky: Lightning Kills 1,876 People Annually In India, Study Reveals

Death From Sky: Lightning Kills 1,876 People Annually In India, Study Reveals

Rajasthan: Unprecedented Monsoon Rains Transform Jaisalmer's Desert Landscape; Rivers Flow, Villages...

Rajasthan: Unprecedented Monsoon Rains Transform Jaisalmer's Desert Landscape; Rivers Flow, Villages...

Punjab: Ferozepur Police Arrest Woman Drug Smuggler, Accomplice With 6.6 Kg Heroin And ₹6 Lakh...

Punjab: Ferozepur Police Arrest Woman Drug Smuggler, Accomplice With 6.6 Kg Heroin And ₹6 Lakh...