Ayodhya dispute: Hindu side against submissions in sealed cover

New Delhi: Hindu parties on Saturday objected to submission of “moulding of relief” by Muslim parties in a sealed cover in the Ayodhya title dispute. The “moulding of relief” in civil disputes is usually nature of relief parties seek from the court, and it can be resorted to at the time of consideration of final relief in the main suit and not at an interlocutory stage. SC on Oct 16 had reserved its judgment in the Ayodhya case. Hindu parties in a letter to secretary general, SC, said the Muslim parties did not take permission to file documents related to relief before the court in a sealed cover. A Hindu statement side said: “The filing of submissions in a sealed cover without service upon the parties appearing in the case is improper and cannot be taken on record, especially when the hear­ing of the case is concluded and judgment is reserv­ed.” Ejaz Maqbool, advocate-on-record, for a main litigant filed the submissions in a sealed cover. It is learnt it is a joint submission by all the Muslim parties involved in the matter. “...The practice of filing written submissions in a sealed is not permissible as it encou­r­ages addressing the court in secrecy, keeping the other party in the dark, and it would also prejudice the rights of the other parties,” said the Hindu side.