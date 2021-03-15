Ayodhya: Construction for Lord Ram temple foundation begins, vedic rituals, pujan performed

Lucknow: After completing the 40-feet digging work, much-awaited construction work for foundation laying of grand Ram temple began from Monday in Ayodhya after bhumi pujan and other vedic and Vastu rituals by the trustees of Ram Janamabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
The Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, trustees Dr Anil Mishra, Raja Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, Mahangt Dinendra Das and District Magistrate Anuj Jha performed bhumi pujan and other vedic and vastu rituals offering prayers to Lord Ram, Lord Ganesha, Godess Lakshmki and Lord Vishwakarma before foundation filling ceremony.
Though the official date to begin construction of foundation at 2.77 acres of land for the Ram temple, incluidng the sanctum sanctorum, has been fixed for April 9, one feet concrete was laid in the 40-feet foundation to mark the beginning of the foundation filling work at the site in Ayodhya.
A mixture of silicon, cement, maurang and concrete was used to fill one foot of foundation. It will be rolled over to make it compact. Then the engineers of the Larsen and Tourbo will check the strength of the mixture used to give a final go ahead for using the same material.
A renowned Vastu Shastri Khushdeep Bansal of Delhi had visited Ayodhya on Sunday to check and finalize the Vastu designs of the foundation and Ram temple. After his go ahead, the Trustees organized the pujan ceremony on Monday.
A trustee said that a few more Vastu Shastris will be visiting Ayodhya to recheck the final design from the Vastu point of view before the foundation construction works formally begins from April 9.
Special material, approved by building and design experts, will be used for foundation laying. After every one feet layer of special concrete mixture, stones will be used to fill the foundation. It will go up to 40 feet. About 4 lakh sq ft stones will be used only in foundation construction to give the temple a solid base.
The Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said that construction of the foundation work will be completed by August and then the actual construction of Ram temple will begin. “We are very much within our schedule. If all goes well, Lord Ram temple will be ready by 2023,” Rai claimed.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)