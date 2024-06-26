Ayodhya: Champat Rai Denies Water Leakage At Ram Temple, Ensures Structural Integrity

Ram Temple Trust secretary Champat Rai | Photo Credit: ANI

Ayodhya: Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has denied any leakage of water from the roof of the Ram Temple during recent rains in the city.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Rai asserted that not a single drop of water has dripped from the roof of the sanctum sanctorum where Lord Ramlala is seated, and there is no structural flaw in the temple.

"In the sanctum sanctorum, where Lord Ramlala resides, not a single drop of water has dripped from the roof, nor has water entered from anywhere," Rai stated. He explained that water had dripped from a pavilion located to the east of the sanctum sanctorum, but this issue would be resolved once the roof work on the second floor of the temple is completed and a dome is added to enclose the pavilion.

Rai clarified the situation further, noting that in stone-built temples, electrical conduits and junction boxes are typically installed on top of the stone roof. These conduits, which bring lighting to the ground floor ceiling, are made watertight and concealed within the flooring above.

"Since the work on electricity, waterproofing, and flooring is ongoing on the first floor, water entered the junction boxes and fell to the ground floor through the conduits. From above, it appeared as though water was dripping from the roof, but it was actually coming down through the conduit pipes," he explained.

Rai assured that once these works are completed, the first floor will be entirely watertight, preventing any water from reaching the lower floor.

The temple and its surrounding rampart complex have been designed with excellent drainage systems to prevent waterlogging. "The entire Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex has been arranged for zero water discharge for rainwater, with recharge pits being constructed to keep the rainwater contained within the complex," Rai said.

Rai also shared that following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the temple has seen a daily influx of nearly one lakh to one lakh fifteen thousand devotees. The temple is open for darshan from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., with each devotee taking approximately one hour for darshan, including the time to walk in and receive prasad. The use of mobile phones inside the temple is strictly prohibited to avoid disruptions during darshan and to ensure security.

He said: “The temple trust remains committed to maintaining the sanctity and safety of the Ram Temple, ensuring a seamless and spiritually enriching experience for all devotees”.