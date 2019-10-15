Ayodhya case is in last lap

New Delhi: The Chief Justice, while sorting out the Ayodhya hearing schedule, indicated on Monday that the court can conclude the arguments in the case on October 16, a day ahead of the deadline, and insisted all counsel to follow the time slot allocated to wrap up their arguments.

This reaction from the CJI came after counsel Rajiv Dhavan submitted that he will take two hours on Tuesday to finish his arguments, and the Hindu parties urged the court to give them at least two days to reply.

During the hearing, Dhavan took pot shots at the NDA government’s attempts to rewrite history. He vehemently argued if something was found below the disputed site after excavations, it cannot invalidate the Babri mosque after 450 years.

"It is possible for your lordships to rewrite history.... but you will open a Pandora's Box. It is an untidy exercise. History books might be written based on your lordships' understanding (of the subject). I don't want that.... Rewriting history when a new government has come into power at New Delhi," Dhavan contended.

He further insisted that it is the Hindu side’s proposition that digging must take place over 500 mosques which they claim were built over Hindu temples.

Contesting the argument of adverse possession, Dhavan told the court, "When was the claim of adverse possession made? Was it made after 1885 at any point of time? They (Hindu side) have to prove adverse possession.

They cannot get away by telling a few Muslims could not pray at the site; it is not adverse possession." Dhavan contended the Allahabad High Court was wrong in getting into Islamic law, as it requires enormous knowledge.

By SUMIT SAXENA