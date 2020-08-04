Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra bats for Ram Mandir, says occasion of 'national unity, brotherhood'

Ahead of Ram Mandir's Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya tomorrow (Wednesday, August 5), Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hoped that the ceremony becomes an occasion of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony.
The Congress leader stated that Lord Ram has an impact on the culture of the Indian subcontinent and around the world. “The culture of the Indian subcontinent has a deep and indelible mark of Lord Rama, mother Sita and Ramayana. The story of the Ramayana remains illuminated in our cultural and religious memories,” she said and added that Lord Ram is with everyone.
Quoting poets Maithilisharan Gupt and Nirala, she highlighted the many attributes of the Lord Ram and added that "Ram wants the welfare of anyone, that is why he is the 'maryada purushottam'."
"On August 5, 2020 the ceremony for bhoomi-pujan of Ramlala's temple has been scheduled. With the blessings of Lord Ram, may this event spread his messages of national unity, brotherhood, and cultural harmony," Vadra said in a statement on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone. The muhurta for the ceremony is at 12.15 pm. Reportedly, PM Modi will leave Delhi at 9:35 AM and land in Ayodhya at 11:30 AM. He will reach Ramjanmabhoomi at 12 noon.
175 eminent guests, including 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions, would be present at the programme. Some eminent citizens of Ayodhya have also been invited, said the temple trust. PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust chairman Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath will be present on stage.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up for the ceremony. Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that unprecedented security arrangements have been made in the city.
(With input from Agencies)
