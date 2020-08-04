Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra bats for Ram Mandir, says occasion of 'national unity, brotherhood'

Ahead of Ram Mandir's Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya tomorrow (Wednesday, August 5), Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hoped that the ceremony becomes an occasion of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony.

The Congress leader stated that Lord Ram has an impact on the culture of the Indian subcontinent and around the world. “The culture of the Indian subcontinent has a deep and indelible mark of Lord Rama, mother Sita and Ramayana. The story of the Ramayana remains illuminated in our cultural and religious memories,” she said and added that Lord Ram is with everyone.

Quoting poets Maithilisharan Gupt and Nirala, she highlighted the many attributes of the Lord Ram and added that "Ram wants the welfare of anyone, that is why he is the 'maryada purushottam'."

"On August 5, 2020 the ceremony for bhoomi-pujan of Ramlala's temple has been scheduled. With the blessings of Lord Ram, may this event spread his messages of national unity, brotherhood, and cultural harmony," Vadra said in a statement on Twitter.