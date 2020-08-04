Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: BJP trends #ModiDumpsFakeSecularism, compares with Nehru and Somnath temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya tomorrow (Wednesday, August 5). Along with PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust chairman Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath will also be present on stage during the ceremony.

A total of 175 guests, including 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions, would be present at the programme. Some eminent citizens of the city have also been invited, said the temple trust.

The muhurta for the ceremony is at 12.15 pm. Apart from the 'bhoomi pujan', PM Modi will also reportedly be unveiling a Rs 5 postal stamp with the new model of Ram Mandir to commemorate the event.