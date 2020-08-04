Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: BJP trends #ModiDumpsFakeSecularism, compares with Nehru and Somnath temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya tomorrow (Wednesday, August 5). Along with PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust chairman Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath will also be present on stage during the ceremony.
A total of 175 guests, including 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions, would be present at the programme. Some eminent citizens of the city have also been invited, said the temple trust.
The muhurta for the ceremony is at 12.15 pm. Apart from the 'bhoomi pujan', PM Modi will also reportedly be unveiling a Rs 5 postal stamp with the new model of Ram Mandir to commemorate the event.
Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that "all the devotees want to come to witness the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5 but only those who are invited should come here as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will represent all of them." However, leaders don't seem to be convinced.
While the preparation for tomorrow's foundation is in full swing, striking a discordant note right on the eve of the most awaited bhoomi pujan ceremony, Apna Dal MLA Choudhary Amar Singh on Tuesday claimed that Dalits have been ignored when invitations were extended for the ceremony in Ayodhya.
Earlier, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should defer the foundation stone laying ceremony for Ram temple from August 5 as it will be an "inauspicious hour" for the event.
"I request Modi Ji again that the inauspicious occasion of August 5 (for foundation stone laying ceremony for Ram temple) should be deferred. The construction of Ram temple is to begin after hundreds of years of struggle and PM Modi should leave his stubbornness that may cause an obstruction in the process," Digvijaya tweeted (translated from Hindi).
The Congress leader went on to claim that several BJP leaders were falling sick due to COVID-19 as the result of ignoring the norms of Sanatan Dharma.
Now, #ModiDumpsFakeSecularism trends on Twitter.
While the Congress leaders continue to take a dig at PM Modi and BJP leaders, several on Twitter including BJP leaders compared the situation with Nehru and Somnath Temple.
A Twitter user said, ".@INCIndia who are talking about secularism, they should not forget that people of India are well aware of their DNA, which is always minority appeasement and Hindu hatred. From Nehru to Sonia the same culture has been followed by Congress & its alias."
Another Twitter user said, "Sh. Babu Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India attended the Somnath Temple Inaugration even though Nehru opposed it. Now, PM Sh. @narendramodi Ji too attending this event though @INCIndia was trying to stop him and make it a political issue."
Here's how they reacted;
