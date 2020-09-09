Ayodhya Airport to be named after Lord Ram; Yogi govt sets Dec 2021 deadline

The airport in Ayodhya will be named after Lord Ram and will now have an international status.

According to official sources, the Yogi Adityanath government has set the December 2021 deadline for completion of the airport.

"The government believes that there will be a huge tourist traffic -- both domestic and international -- in Ayodhya when the construction of grand Ram temple is completed. The airport will further facilitate this," said an official spokesman.