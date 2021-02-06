Ayodhya: 8 women constable posted at Ram Janambhoomi hospitalized after COVID-19 vaccine side-effects

Lucknow: Eight women constables, posted at three Ram Janambhoomi check-points in Ayodhya, were admitted at Sri Ram Hospital on Saturday with side-effects after they were administered shots of corona vaccine a day before.

Two of them nearly fainted while others complained of dizziness and breathing problems. They were administered Corona vaccines along with other frontal line workers, including senior police officials, on Friday.

They were rushed to Sri Ram Hospital when their condition deteriorated on Saturday. A team of doctors examined them and gave treatment. Doctors attending them claimed that their condition was stable now.