Ayodhya: 8 women constable posted at Ram Janambhoomi hospitalized after COVID-19 vaccine side-effects

Lucknow: Eight women constables, posted at three Ram Janambhoomi check-points in Ayodhya, were admitted at Sri Ram Hospital on Saturday with side-effects after they were administered shots of corona vaccine a day before.
Two of them nearly fainted while others complained of dizziness and breathing problems. They were administered Corona vaccines along with other frontal line workers, including senior police officials, on Friday.
They were rushed to Sri Ram Hospital when their condition deteriorated on Saturday. A team of doctors examined them and gave treatment. Doctors attending them claimed that their condition was stable now.
However, they will remain under observation for 24 hours. Senior Physician Dr U.A. Ansari said that such symptoms in few individuals are normal after Corona vaccination. “There is nothing to worry about. Such symptoms are normal in a few cases within 24 housr after corona vaccination,” he said.
Senior Police officials have been informed and they are keeping a watch on their health conditions.
Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said that about 84109 health and frontal workers were administered Corona vaccines across the state. He said that the department has not received any complaints of complications except for a handful which is normal.