'Awaz The Voice' completes two years, launches Marathi edition

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: 'Awaz The Voice', a Delhi-based media house which has made a mark for its unique content celebrating India's syncretic culture and diversity, has now started an edition in Marathi. This is in addition to its Assamese, English, Hindi and Urdu editions.

Two years back on this day, Awaz The Voice laid the foundation of this distinctive editorial platform on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The portal has focused on stories of communal harmony, Indian culture, and syncretic shared history and succeeded in carving out a niche for itself on the internet.

"Encouraged by the overwhelming response of readers and viewers, we launched an Assamese edition in 2021. This has also been received well by the readers and viewers," Editor-in-Chief, Atir Khan said.

On the second anniversary of the portal, he said that Awaz The Voice is here to change the way people perceive the media.





