Awaiting to take oath, Babul Supriyo says he is 'prepared' to work as MLA

Kolkata: TMC MLA Babul Supriyo on Tuesday claimed that it seems that he is standing on a ‘railway platform’ and ‘is waiting for a train’.

Hinting towards the ‘delay’ in his oath-taking ceremony, Babul said that the Governor should have been more ‘kinder’.

“Ever since Mamata didi had announced my name as the candidate from Ballygunge constituency, I had prepared myself to work as an MLA. I have studied and done my homework about different wards and their shortcomings. I know which ward needs bilingual school and which ward needs proper drinking water,” said the singer-turned-politician.

Babul also claimed that he is ready to answer anything if the Governor wants to know from him.

It can be recalled that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had initially refused to pass the file over TMC MLA Babul Supriyo’s oath in the Assembly, and on last Saturday had appointed Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee to administer the oath of the newly inducted TMC MLA.

Though Babul said he would have been happy had Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay administered his oath, on the other hand Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee declined to monitor the oath to the singer-turned-politician.

“There is a Speaker in the Assembly and is readily available. When the Speaker is present I will not administer the oath of the new MLA. If I get any notice I will give it in writing to the Governor that I will not make Babul take his oath,” said the Deputy Speaker.

It is pertinent to mention that according to Article 188 of the Constitution the oath is administered by either the Governor or the person appointed by the Governor. In this case if the Deputy Speaker refuses to monitor the oath then either Governor Dhankhar himself or anyone he appoints newly will monitor TMC Ballygunge MLAs oath.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:49 PM IST