'Awadhesh Prasad Is No Less': Hilarious Reactions To Dimple Yadav Looking At Akhilesh During SP Leader's Speech In Lok Sabha; VIDEO

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP Dimple Yadav in the Lok Sabha | X

The video and pictures of Dimple Yadav's reactions and gestures while Samajwadi Party chief and husband Akhilesh Yadav's speech in the Lok Sabha went viral on social media platform on Wednesday. Dimple is the Member of Parliament (MP) from Mainpuri and Akhilesh Yadav represents the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat.

Akhilesh Yadav was speaking in the Lok Sabha and addressing Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. Akhilesh, congratulating Om Birla on being appointed as the Lok Sabha speaker for the second time, told the speaker that he genuinely hopes that the Opposition will get to express itself in the House.

Netizens pointed out how Dimple Yadav enthusiastically reacted, smiled and looked more active than normal when Akhilesh was speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. She was seated just behind Akhilesh in the Lok Sabha.

Smita Prakash, editor at ANI, shared a picture of Dimple Yadav looking at Akhilesh Yadav in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday with a caption that elicited hilarious response. "Ek poora photo folder ban sakta hai on how Dimple Yadav looks at her husband in Parliament (An entire photo folder can be made on how Dimple Yadav looks at her husband in Parliament)," Prakash wrote in her caption.

Not the ones to be left behind, netizens came up with their own hilarious angle that involved Awadhesh Pradesh, the MP from Ayodhya, who sits next to Akhilesh Yadav in the Lok Sabha.

"Awdhesh Prasad ji giving competition," commented a netizen.

"Awadhesh Prasad is no less," commented another netizen, with a laughing emoji.

"How cute it is! The way Awdhesh Prasad is looking at Akhilesh Yadav," read a comment.

"Find someone who looks at you the way Avdhesh Prasad looks at Akhilesh Yadav," commented a user.

"Just like any woman would look at her hubby admiringly, seeing him addressing the August gathering. Absolutely love it," reacted another netizen.

Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple are among the favourite political couples in the country. Whenever the two are seen together in the public, pictures and videos of the two are shared on social media platforms by their adoring political 'fans'. Now with both the Samajwadi Party leaders accompanying each other in the Lok Sabha, it looks like netizens and Twitter would be abuzz with many such pictures and reactions.