Aviation ministry issues draft rules to ensure ease of using drones in India

New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry Thursday issued draft rules to ensure ease of using drones in India on the basis of "trust, self-certification and non-intrusive monitoring", an official statement said. Drones were used on June 27 to drop explosives at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu airport, causing minor injuries to its two personnel. On June 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a top-level meeting to discuss emerging security threats including drones.

The number of forms to be filled to operate drones in the country has been reduced to six in the draft 'Drone Rules, 2021' in comparison to 25 forms mentioned in the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021, the aviation ministry's statement said. Industry body Drone Federation of India (DFI) commended the Centre's "bold" decision to liberalise the drone policy -- even after the Jammu incident -- by having a balanced approach between the economic benefits and security concerns.

The fee for registration and approval has been reduced to nominal levels and de-linked from the size of the drone under the draft rules, the ministry said. The draft rules have also abolished the requirement of various approvals, including certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, import clearance, acceptance of existing drones, operator permit, authorisation of R&D organisation and student remote pilot licence, it said.

The Drone Rules, 2021, once notified, will supersede the UAS Rules, 2021, which came into force on March 12. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the draft rules mark a "stark shift" from the UAS Rules, 2021.

"Drones are bringing the next big tech revolution around the globe with reduced costs, resources and time taken for operations. It is upon us to ride on the new wave and facilitate its uptake, especially among our startups," he said on Twitter.