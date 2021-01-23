Avian flu confirmed in 9 states for poultry birds

New Delhi

The Central government on Saturday informed that avian influenza or bird flu has been confirmed in nine states for poultry birds and in 12 states for crow, migratory and wild birds till January 23.

"Till January 23, 2021 outbreaks of Avian Influenza (bird flu) have been confirmed in 9 States (Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab) for poultry birds and in 12 states (Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab) for Crow/Migratory/ Wild birds," informed the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

The ministry said the samples of crow and pigeon submitted from Rudraprayag, Lansdowne Forest Range and Paudi Forest Range of Uttarakhand, pigeon samples from Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan, crow and peacock samples from UP’s Fatehpur have been found negative for avian influenza.

Control and Containment Operations (Cleaning and Disinfection) are going on in the affected epicenters of Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, UP, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Kerala.

Compensation is paid to farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed are culled/disposed of by the state as per the action plan.

"The Dept of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India provides funds to states / UTs on a 50:50 sharing basis under Assistance to States for control of animal diseases component of its Livestock Health and Disease Control Scheme," the ministry said.

Gujarat: Samples of 10 dead poultry birds test positive

Samples of 10 dead poultry birds from Dolasa village in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district have tested positive for avian influenza, officials said. This is the first case in Gujarat where poultry birds have tested positive for the infection. Earlier, samples of some wild birds had tested positive for the flu in few districts of the state. "Ten samples of poultry birds (chicken) tested positive for avian influenza, following which 220 birds in three backyard farms in the village were culled," a senior official said.