Avalanche hits Lugnak La region in Sikkim, search for one missing soldier on

On Tuesday, an avalanche hit Lugnak La region in Sikkim. As per initial reports authorities have started search operations for one missing soldier.
As per news agency ANI, a group of soldiers were hit by an avalanche in the North Sikkim area. A patrolling cum snow clearance party including approx 17-18 soldiers came under sudden snow slide in the Lugnak La, North Sikkim area. All personnel have been recovered except one soldier. Intense search operation is in progress. Recovered soldiers are safe and sound,
Three Army soldiers were killed and another was missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on January 14. The Army launched rescue operations and traced four of the soldiers. While three of them were declared dead, another was injured and is being treated at a local military facility, reported PTI.
