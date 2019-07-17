Availability of judgements in regional languages will help spread legal awareness: President Kovind

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind made a case for availability of Supreme Court and High Court judgements in regional languages and said the move will help spread legal learning, understanding and awareness across the country.

President Kovind, who inaugurated an additional building complex of the top court on Wednesday, said, "The aim should be to ensure that the maximum number of judgements of the Supreme Court and the high courts should be available in major Indian languages. Ideally, this should include judgements on crucial constitutional matters.

It will help spread the light of legal learning and understanding of the nuances of law across our country. It will assist in building a legally aware and enlightened society," he said.

On the occasion, the President was presented with a copy of translations of 100 Supreme Court judgements in nine Indian languages.

He said that the purview and ambition of the initiative to make available judgements in regional language should not be limited by utilitarian purposes.

Expressing his concerns over vacant posts in courts, the President said, "Efficiency and responsiveness of the judicial system are dependent on both quality and quantity. While the quality of our judges and the independence of our judiciary are recognised around the world, the problem of numbers and vacancies has arisen from time to time." He also congratulated the Collegium and the government for appointing all 31 judges in the Supreme Court.