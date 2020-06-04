Missing the intimacy Scott Morrison gets nostalgic about the infamous 'Modi hug'

To which, PM Narendra Modi replied, "I am pleased to know about your offer. The samosas you made is being talked about a lot here in India. Now that you’ve mentioned khichdi, it will make Gujaratis very happy. Many Gujarati families live in Australia."

PM Modi has gained a reputation of being a 'big hugger' ever time he meets foreign dignitaries. His signature bear hug is now world-famous.

After Scott Morrison said he is missing the 'famous Modi hug', netizens took to Twitter and expressed what they felt about it. The tweets that have been doing rounds have been are hilarious.

Here’s what netizens had to say: