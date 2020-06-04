Missing the intimacy Scott Morrison gets nostalgic about the infamous 'Modi hug'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said that he wished he could be in India for the famous 'Modi hug'.
During the first-ever India-Australia virtual summit, Scott Morrison said, "I wish I could be there for what has become the famous 'Modi hug' and share my samosas. Next time, it will have to be the Gujarati Khichdi. I will try that in the kitchen before next time we meet in person."
To which, PM Narendra Modi replied, "I am pleased to know about your offer. The samosas you made is being talked about a lot here in India. Now that you’ve mentioned khichdi, it will make Gujaratis very happy. Many Gujarati families live in Australia."
PM Modi has gained a reputation of being a 'big hugger' ever time he meets foreign dignitaries. His signature bear hug is now world-famous.
After Scott Morrison said he is missing the 'famous Modi hug', netizens took to Twitter and expressed what they felt about it. The tweets that have been doing rounds have been are hilarious.
Here’s what netizens had to say:
Earlier, Scott Morrison had shared photos of Samosas he had made, disappointed that he wasn't able to share them with his Indian counterpart.
“Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him,” Morrison posted on Twitter and tagged PM Modi.
PM Modi replied saying, "Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa! Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP! Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th."
This was the first virtual summit between the two leaders. Morrison was scheduled to visit India earlier this year but his trip was cancelled due to the bushfires in Australia.
