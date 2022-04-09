Australian PM Scott Morrison cooks PM Modi's favourite Khichdi to celebrate new trade agreement with India; see pics

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday took to Instagram and said he cooked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's favourite Khichdi to celebrate the new trade agreement with India.

"To celebrate our new trade agreement with India, the curries I chose to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujurat province, including his favourite Khichdi," wrote Morrison.

Meanwhile, India and Australia last week signed an Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) that aims to double the bilateral trade between the two countries in the next five years.

The deal between the two countries is strategic as it is the first trade pact with a developed economy after 15 years. It is expected to take bilateral trade from the existing USD 27 billion to nearly USD 45-50 billion in the next five years and the government expects one million jobs to be created in India in the next four to five years.

“This is a watershed moment for our bilateral relations. On the basis of this agreement, together, we will be able to increase the resilience of supply chains and also contribute to the stability of the Indo-Pacific region,” PM Modi said.

India views the agreement as a diplomatic coup that deepens its engagement with Australia at a time when it is under pressure to take a stronger stand against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Both countries belong to the security bloc known as the Quad, which also includes the United States and Japan.

For Australia, the deal opens a huge market to exporters before Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition seeks re-election next month. Friction between the Morrison government and Beijing has brought a series of official and unofficial Chinese trade sanctions on Australian exports including coal, beef, seafood, wine and barley.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 09:48 PM IST