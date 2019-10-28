Auspicious occasion for all, except owls

Diwali puja is auspicious for all, except owls. They are sacrificed on the night of Diwali in the belief that the ritual brings prosperity and drives away evil.

The bird, said to be the vehicle of the goddess of wealth Laxmi, is sought especially for sacrifice in Tantrik rituals during Diwali. Days before Diwali owls are trapped and sold at a premium. At Mumbai’s Crawford Market, for instance, some traders secretly sell birds such as owls.

"At times, owls are sold for as much as Rs one lakh because the demand exceeds the supply,’’ says a bird seller. Of late, the 'baheliya' (bird catcher) community has taken to other trades and a very small number pursues bird catching.

The National Park in Mumbai and elsewhere is a favourite hunt for bird catchers since more than one variety of owls are found here. Incidentally, India has more than 30 oil species and all of them are in the Red list of threatened or endangered species.

There is a sharp rise in owl trade during the Diwali season and the birds are subjected to brutal deaths through the black magic rituals.

A latex glued twig is fitted on to a long stick and it is surreptitiously moved towards the roosting owl perched on trees. The bird gets stuck to the twig and is pulled down.

Incidentally, owl is not considered a pet and possession of one is an illegal act and can invite the provisions of the Wild Life Act. According to experts, Rampur, Moradabad and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh are the biggest hub of bird trade.

An official said that these birds are caged, their legs tied and wings trimmed and sometimes even glued, so as to prevent them from flying and escaping.

Certain sections of the community worship these birds, particularly during Diwali, and the poachers make a killing.

The Indian Roller (Neelkanth) is another bird that is widely believed to be sacred to Lord Vishnu, and hence sighting the bird during the festival is considered to be auspicious.

Bird watchers claim that the Neelkanths are caught and taken to various temples for "darshan" during Diwali. Devotees make substantial donations on sighting the bird. It is said that if a person sees a Neelkanth and makes a wish, the bird will take the wish to Lord Shiva on the mount Kailash, who will fulfil the wish.

Black magic and sorcery driven by superstition is one of the prime reasons that has boosted the illegal bird trade and poaching.

Abhijeet Sinha, a member of an animal welfare NGO, said: "There is no religious text backing this belief, but the illegal activities are thriving only on superstition. People buy these birds on the instructions of Tantriks."

He further said: "Tantriks prescribe the use of owls and their body parts such as skull, feathers, ear tufts, claws, heart, liver, kidney, blood, eyes, feet, beak, tears, eggshells, meat and bones for ceremonial Puja and rituals."