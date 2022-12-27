Aurangzeb trends on Twitter after PM Modi slams forced conversions by Mughal Badshah on Veer Baal Diwas | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, while speaking at the first 'Veer Bal Diwas' event, slammed Aurangzeb and said that the Mughal Badshah and his people wanted to convert the religion of Guru Gobind Singh's children on the basis of the sword.

Speaking at the first 'Veer Bal Diwas' event, Modi paid tributes to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith.

"Aurangzeb and his people wanted to convert the religion of Guru Gobind Singh's children on the basis of the sword which is why he decided to kill the two innocent children. Imagine that era when against the terror of Aurangzeb, against his plans to change India, Guru Gobind Singh ji stood like a mountain," he said.

"On one hand there was the mighty Mughal sultanate blinded by religious fanaticism and on the other hand there were our Gurus gleaming in the knowledge and living by the ancient principles of India," he added.

After the speech went viral, Aurangzeb started to trend on Twitter.

A few users of the view that why the PM spoke about the "medieval period and how relevant was it to speak on the issue". While several others were of the view that his mention of Aurangzeb was relevant because "he killed Guru Gobind Singh's children".

Read Also Bobby Deol to play Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu

PM Modi on Indian history

PM Modi also said that any country like India with such a glorious history must be full of self-confidence and self-respect. However, he noted that the concocted narratives are taught to infuse inferiority.

The prime minister said in the name of history, people were being taught versions which promoted inferiority complex among them and that to move forward in the 'Amrit Kaal' and to take India to the heights of success in the future, "we have to break free from narrow views of the past."