e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAurangzeb trends on Twitter after PM Modi slams forced conversions by Mughal Badshah on Veer Baal Diwas

Aurangzeb trends on Twitter after PM Modi slams forced conversions by Mughal Badshah on Veer Baal Diwas

Speaking at the first 'Veer Bal Diwas' event, Modi paid tributes to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
Aurangzeb trends on Twitter after PM Modi slams forced conversions by Mughal Badshah on Veer Baal Diwas | ANI
Follow us on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, while speaking at the first 'Veer Bal Diwas' event, slammed Aurangzeb and said that the Mughal Badshah and his people wanted to convert the religion of Guru Gobind Singh's children on the basis of the sword. 

Speaking at the first 'Veer Bal Diwas' event, Modi paid tributes to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith.

"Aurangzeb and his people wanted to convert the religion of Guru Gobind Singh's children on the basis of the sword which is why he decided to kill the two innocent children. Imagine that era when against the terror of Aurangzeb, against his plans to change India, Guru Gobind Singh ji stood like a mountain," he said.

"On one hand there was the mighty Mughal sultanate blinded by religious fanaticism and on the other hand there were our Gurus gleaming in the knowledge and living by the ancient principles of India," he added. 

After the speech went viral, Aurangzeb started to trend on Twitter. 

A few users of the view that why the PM spoke about the "medieval period and how relevant was it to speak on the issue". While several others were of the view that his mention of Aurangzeb was relevant because "he killed Guru Gobind Singh's children". 

Read Also
Bobby Deol to play Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu
article-image

PM Modi on Indian history

PM Modi also said that any country like India with such a glorious history must be full of self-confidence and self-respect. However, he noted that the concocted narratives are taught to infuse inferiority.

The prime minister said in the name of history, people were being taught versions which promoted inferiority complex among them and that to move forward in the 'Amrit Kaal' and to take India to the heights of success in the future, "we have to break free from narrow views of the past." 

Read Also
WATCH: BJP MP Pragya Thakur says 'Keep weapons at home, keep them sharp; Hindus have right to...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Aurangzeb trends on Twitter after PM Modi slams forced conversions by Mughal Badshah on Veer Baal...

Aurangzeb trends on Twitter after PM Modi slams forced conversions by Mughal Badshah on Veer Baal...

Govt not taking control over judiciary, judges should be committed to nation: Law Minister Kiren...

Govt not taking control over judiciary, judges should be committed to nation: Law Minister Kiren...

FPJ Interview l Cow, Ram are not trademarks of BJP, RSS: Bhupesh Baghel

FPJ Interview l Cow, Ram are not trademarks of BJP, RSS: Bhupesh Baghel

Noida: Car with 'district judge' sticker on it hits Zomato delivery exec, flees spot; man succumbs...

Noida: Car with 'district judge' sticker on it hits Zomato delivery exec, flees spot; man succumbs...

Gujarat: Videos of namaz inside varsity campus in Vadodara spark row, VHP alleges conspiracy

Gujarat: Videos of namaz inside varsity campus in Vadodara spark row, VHP alleges conspiracy