Attention students! UP Board exams likely to be rescheduled in view of delay in Panchayat polls

Lucknow: The examinations of the Uttar Pradesh Board, touted as Asia’s largest education board in terms of the number of students, are likely to be rescheduled for the first week of May due to the three-tier Panchayat polls in the state.

Examinations for High School and Intermediate were scheduled to begin on April 24. But dates are clashing with the Panchayat polls which are likely to end by April end.

The State Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for polls on March 27 after the release of the revised final list of rotation of reserved seats by the State government on Allahabad High Court orders.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the education portfolio, made it clear that the examinations of the UP Board will be started only after the Panchayat Polls. Since the dates may clash with Panchayat polls, a new schedule will be announced shortly, he clarified.

“Examinations are unlikely to begin from April 24 as announced earlier. The new dates and schedule of the examinations for High School and Intermediate will be declared after the announcement of the Panchayat polls schedule. Results will be declared by mid-June,” said Dr Sharma

The State Election Commission requires a minimum of 42 days to conduct the three-tier Rural polls. If all goes well, then it is expected to announce results in the first week of May.

The Additional Chief Secretary Panchayati Raj Manoj Kumar met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanayth on Monday to discuss poll preparations and the announcement of the schedule. During the discussion, it was suggested that exams of UP Board may be shifted after counting is over and results announced.