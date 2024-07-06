Attention! Govt Issues Alert About Fake Letter Intended To Dupe Citizens By Levelling False Pornography Charges

Govt Issues Alert About Fake Letter Intended To Dupe Citizens By Levelling False Pornography Charges | File Photo

The Centre has issued an alert on fake and fraudulent e-mails containing letters bearing names of senior officials of police and intelligence being circulated by fraudsters to defraud many people.

The said letter makes allegations of child pornography, pedophilia, cyber pornography, sexually explicit exhibit, grooming etc, levelled against the receivers of the said e-mails and induces them to pay money, sources said.

The investigating agencies have also come across one such fake letter after which they issued an alert for citizens. The alert has been shared with all the state police departments as well, sources said.

“It has come to notice that several fake and fraudulent e-mails have been circulated by fraudsters to defraud many people. Such fake emails have a letter as attachment which bears the names and signatures of officers of Cyber Crime and Economic Offence, Delhi Police Headquarters, New Delhi and that of Joint Secretary (COFEPOSA) and officials of Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB), with stamps and logos of CEIB, Intelligence Bureau and Cyber Cell, New Delhi,” the alert stated.

“The said letter makes allegations of child pornography, pedophilia, cyber pornography, sexual explicit exhibit, grooming etc. levelled against the receivers of the said e-mails. The fraudsters are using different email addresses for sending the said fake emails with attachments. Police authorities have been alerted to take necessary action in the matter. The recipient of any such email should be aware of this fraudulent attempt. It is informed to the general public that any such e-mails with the attachment should not be responded to and such cases may be reported to the nearest police station/cyber police station,” said the alert.