Attacking Modi govt, TMC draws parallel with Manmohan Singh; fires 7 questions over Parliament ruckus

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday attacked the Modi government with several questions such as why was Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah missing from the House and several other.

Hitting out at the Centre, the TMC drew parallel with the Manmohan Singh government that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA replaced in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The TMC said PM Modi “is avoiding Parliament” comparing him with his predecessor Manmohan Singh, who was never that comfortable with the parliamentary system but answered to the Opposition’s questions.

Questioning the government, a day after Rajya Sabha witnessed unprecedented situation that “opposition termed as war-like” to pass the general insurance Bill, a newly energised TMC -- post it’s victory over BJP in the Bengal elections -- on Thursday hit out at the Centre, saying it had “seven questions for it, in regard to operating procedures of the monsoon session of Parliament,” that wrapped up abruptly on Wednesday, while addressing the media.

Seven questions asked by the TMC:

"Where were the Prime Minister and the Home Minister? Why couldn't they find time to come and be present in the Parliament to listen to us? Two former PMs, Shri Manmohan Singh and were present in the Houses and actively participated in it," was TMC’s first question to the government. “The Opposition wanted a discussion on internal security — Pegasus and the NSO connection — but the government did not allow it. We also wanted a debate on farmers' protests, but even that did not happen. Why?" “A total of 39 bills were passed in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha without any debate. This is not how a democratic country works. The average time of passing a bill was 10 minutes and then you say that the Opposition is disrupting the session?” "Government says they have a huge majority in Lok Sabha. It's been two years - where is the deputy Speaker of LS, why has no one been appointed yet?" “Even in 2014, 60-70 per cent of the bills were sent to a parliamentary committee for review. However, now only 11 per cent of the bills are sent to the committee for scrutinisation". "Ordinance is used for passing important bills on an emergency basis. In the first 30 years since Independence, only one ordinance was used for every 10 bills - now almost 4 ordinances are used for every 10 bills. BJP government is treating emergency legislation to be a normal legislation." “The PM is avoiding the Parliament. Even Manmohan Singh was never that comfortable with the Parliamentary system — but he used to answer our questions on a designated day. However, ever since BJP came to power, PM Modi has never answered any questions. This is hooliganism.”

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 07:20 PM IST