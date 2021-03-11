'Attack' vs 'drama': TMC, BJP knock EC's door with complaints over Mamata Banerjee's injury in Nandigram

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been hospitalised after sustaining injuries while in Nandigram. With elections mere weeks away, both the BJP and TMC have alleged foul play and called for further investigation. Now, both parties have approached the Election Commission over the issue.
While the CM says that she was attacked and pushed while next to her car, the BJP is firmly convinced that it was "at best an accident". Some posts on the party's social media handles have even wondered whether Mamata "faked the attack".
In the meantime, several Trinamool Congress leaders have lashed out at the BJP, with Mamata's nephew Abhishek even tweeting a picture of the chief minister from her hospital bed and proclaiming the party's upcoming victory.
"Mamata Banerjee attacked in Nandigram on the day she filed her nomination. 4-5 people pushed her on purpose and grievously injured her leg. Clearly, it's a conspiracy for the rousing response she got from the people of Bengal earlier today," tweeted the Trinamool party handle.
Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee has said the party will raise the incident of the attack with the Election Commission on Thursday. Speaking from outside the hospital where Mamata has been admitted, he said TMC party leaders intended to "go to the Election Commission and keep this matter in front of the constitutional authority".
At the same time, a BJP delegation is slated to meet the Election Commission in Kolkata at 12:30 pm. In a letter to the CEO, the party has requested a "detailed enquiry" into the incident. It also sought that video footage of the purported attack be made public.
In the meantime, while some members of the Congress party allege that this is "nautanki" ahead of the polls, others have condemned the situation in no uncertain terms.
Several Opposition leaders from other states, including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have also taken to Twitter in a show of solidarity with Mamata.
