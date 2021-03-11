'Attack' vs 'drama': TMC, BJP knock EC's door with complaints over Mamata Banerjee's injury in Nandigram

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been hospitalised after sustaining injuries while in Nandigram. With elections mere weeks away, both the BJP and TMC have alleged foul play and called for further investigation. Now, both parties have approached the Election Commission over the issue.

While the CM says that she was attacked and pushed while next to her car, the BJP is firmly convinced that it was "at best an accident". Some posts on the party's social media handles have even wondered whether Mamata "faked the attack".

In the meantime, several Trinamool Congress leaders have lashed out at the BJP, with Mamata's nephew Abhishek even tweeting a picture of the chief minister from her hospital bed and proclaiming the party's upcoming victory.

"Mamata Banerjee attacked in Nandigram on the day she filed her nomination. 4-5 people pushed her on purpose and grievously injured her leg. Clearly, it's a conspiracy for the rousing response she got from the people of Bengal earlier today," tweeted the Trinamool party handle.