Attach properties of those accused of atrocities on Dalits: Rajasthan SC commission head demands

Rajasthan Scheduled Castes Commission Khiladi Ram Bairwa |

Following the brutal incident in which a Dalit boy lost his life after he was beaten by a school teacher for touching a 'water pot' in Rajasthan's Jalore district, the head of Rajasthan Scheduled Castes Commission Khiladi Ram Bairwa has demanded to attach the property of those who are accused of atrocities on Dalits.

"Those who are tyrannical and domineering must attach their land and house and give the money received from them to the family of the Dalit victim," said Bairwa in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Bairwa, who is a senior Congress MLA, has also been very vocal against the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on the Dalit boy’s death.

Bairwa has also demanded the state government provide financial assistance of 50 lakhs and a government job to a member of the victim's family.

"Not only compensation and government jobs, but the government should now bring law to attach the house of the person who committed atrocities with Dalits and give the amount received from it to the victim's family," Bairwa said.

Talking about conflict with his own government for not being given constitutional status to the chairman of the SC commission that talks about Dalit rights, he said that he is going to get constitutional status soon. "I am fighting for this and will get the result," the Congress MLA said.