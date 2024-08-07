'Atrocities Perpetrated Against Hindus Is Not Just An Internal Matter Of Bangladesh,' Says Spiritual Leader Sadhguru

New Delhi: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday condemned the alleged attacks on houses, temples and business establishments of Hindus in Bangladesh and emphasised that it is our responsibility to ensure the safety of minorities in our neighbourhood.

Taking to the social media platform X, Sadhguru wrote, "The atrocities being perpetrated against Hindus is not just an internal matter of #Bangladesh. Bharat cannot be Maha-Bharat if we do not stand up and act at the earliest to ensure the safety of minorities in our neighbourhood. What was once part of this nation unfortunately became a neighbourhood, but it is our responsibility to protect these people--who belong to this civilisation--from these shocking atrocities."

About The Special Air India Charter Flight To Dhaka

Earlier in the day, an Air India flight from Dhaka carrying 199 passengers and six infants landed in Delhi.

Air India operated a special charter flight at short notice despite infrastructure challenges at Dhaka Airport late last night and landed in Delhi early this morning, as per information provided by sources.

One of the passengers on the flight, an Indian national, said that the situation in Bangladesh is "pretty much under control now."

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Appointed As Head of Bangladesh's Interim Govt

Meanwhile, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, Dhaka Tribune reported. Bangladesh President's Press Secretary, Joynal Abedin, made the announcement.

The decision regarding the appointment of Bangladesh's interim government head was made during a meeting between President Shahabuddin and the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that there are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals of which about 9000 are students while ensuring the country that the government is in close contact with the Indian community in Dhaka.

He also said that Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina requested approval from India to come at very short notice and she arrived on the evening of Monday.