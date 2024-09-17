'Atishi Puppet CM, Delhi Govt To Be Remote Controlled By Arvind Kejriwal,' Says BJP |

Senior AAP leader Atishi was unanimously chosen as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, following a proposal by Arvind Kejriwal in a meeting with the party’s legislators on Tuesday. Kejriwal, who was recently released from jail, announced his decision to resign on Sunday, stating that he would only return to the role if the people gave him a "certificate of honesty."

Atishi has been a key figure within the party and government, holding critical portfolios such as finance, education, and public works. Her leadership is seen as essential for AAP’s continued governance in Delhi. This move makes her the second woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following Sheila Dikshit.

BJP Dubs Atishi Puppet CM

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised Atishi’s appointment, labeling her a 'puppet CM.' The Delhi BJP posted an image of Atishi, referring to her as a puppet, with strings symbolically attached to Kejriwal, suggesting he would still control the government.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari further commented that Kejriwal’s choice of Atishi indicates he lacks confidence in his party. He claimed that Kejriwal selected someone he perceives as weaker, adding that the internal power struggles within AAP were causing suffering to the people of Delhi. He stated that in the upcoming elections, it would be a battle between the public and AAP, with the BJP positioning itself as the voice of the people.

About Atishi's Political Journey

Atishi’s political journey gained momentum during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where she was the AAP candidate for East Delhi. Despite losing to BJP’s Gautam Gambhir by a margin of 4.77 lakh votes, she bounced back in the 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. Contesting from the Kalkaji constituency in South Delhi, Atishi defeated BJP candidate Dharambir Singh by a margin of 11,422 votes, solidifying her place within the party’s leadership.

Atishi’s rise continued when she was inducted into the Delhi Cabinet alongside Saurabh Bharadwaj after the resignations of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyender Jain. Her leadership and work in key areas have been instrumental in shaping AAP’s policy and governance in Delhi, and her appointment as Chief Minister marks a remarkable step in her political career.