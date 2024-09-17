'Atishi Has Become CM For Just 3 Months,' Says Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Congress Chief Devendra Yadav on Tuesday criticised the appointment of Atishi as the new chief minister of Delhi, saying she has been made the chief minister for just three months.

Yadav also claimed that AAP has been exposed in front of the public and Congress will form its Chief Minister in 2025.

"I extend best wishes to the new chief minister and I am hopeful that the problems of the public of Delhi will be resolved. The AAP government cannot run away from the promises that they made after the formation of their government...She has become the Chief Minister for just three months. AAP has been exposed in front of the public, Congress will form its Chief Minister in 2025," Congress Delhi chief Yadav told ANI.

Earlier today, launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party and Atishi, who is set to succeed as the Delhi Chief Minister, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleged that the Delhi Minister's parents had written mercy petitions to cancel the death sentence of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Calling Atishi a "Dummy CM," the AAP leader said, "May God protect Delhi." She also shared a purported letter, which she claimed was the mercy petition written by Atishi's parents.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal says, "This is an extremely unfortunate day for Delhi. A woman like Atishi is going to become the CM of Delhi, whose own family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from death penalty. Her parents wrote mercy petitions…

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Chooses His Successor

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed the name of Atishi to be his successor in a meeting of party MLAs. She was subsequently elected as leader of the Delhi AAP Legislative Party, as per sources.

Kejriwal is expected to tender his resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today at 4:30 pm, after which Atishi is likely to take oath.

Announcement Of Resignation Made By Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

On Saturday, Kejriwal announced that he would resign and would not resume as the CM until the people of Delhi declared him "honest." He has also called for advancing polls in the national capital to November this year, ahead of the scheduled February elections.

The announcement by the 54-year-old leader came two days after he was released from the Tihar jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

The apex court also imposed certain conditions on Kejriwal's release, including that he must refrain from making public comments about the case and must attend all hearings before the trial court unless exempt.