Atishi 2nd Woman CM In Country Currently; 3rd To Head Delhi After Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dixit

Delhi's cabinet minister Atishi Marlena Singh, prominently known as Atishi on Tuesday was chosen as the new Chief Minister of Delhi after Arvind Kejriwal decided to step down. Atishi, the lone woman cabinet minister in the Delhi government, not only will become the youngest Chief Minister (CM) of Delhi but also the second woman CM currently serving in the country after West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee.

After her formal swearing-in ceremony, Atishi is set to be the eighth CM of Delhi and also join the list of women CMs served in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader becomes the the third woman to head Delhi after former CMs late Sushma Swaraj from BJP and late Sheila Dixit from Congress party.

Atishi is a member of the Political Affairs Committee of AAP and a close aid of AAP national convenor and former CM Arvind Kejriwal. She has also served as an Advisor to Delhi's former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

After Kejriwal announced that he is resigning as the CM, Atishi was the first and obvious choice to replace him.

Kejriwal is expected to submit his resignation papers to Delhi Lieutenant VK Saxena at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

What Atishi Said After Elected As CM

Addresses the media for the first time after being elected as the leader of Delhi AAP legislative party and the new CM, Atishi said, "I thanked my guru Arvind Kejriwal for trusting me and handing over this huge responsibility,"

Atishi also said that now her only aim is to ensure Kejriwal returns as Delhi's CM after the next elections, which is due in February 2025.