Atiq gang shooter Asad Kalia arrested, Yogi govt releases list of top 25 criminals | File pic

Lucknow: In a major development the Prayagraj police on Wednesday arrested Asad Kaila, a prominent shooter of Atiq gang. Asad Kalia was carrying a cash reward of Rs 50000 on his head as police were looking for him for a long time.

According to police officials, raids are being conducted to arrest Shaista Parveen, wife of Atiq Ahmad and another shooter, Guddu Muslim. Both these have been named in the FIR lodged after the murder of Umesh Pal. Umesh Pal was sprayed with bullets outside his residence in February this year. The family members of Umesh had named Atiq, his wife Shaista, Son Asad, Guddu Muslim, Akram and Sabir in the case. While Asad and Akram have been killed in the encounter, Atiq was killed in police custody last Sunday. Shaista Parveen and Guddu Muslim have been absconding for the last almost two months.

Asad Kalia, right hand of Atiq’s wife Shiasta

According to Prayagraj police Asad Kalia was arrested from a hideout where a raid was conducted for Shaista. Asad Kalia was the right hand of Atiq’s wife Shiasta and was looking after the business interest of the Don. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Special Task Force (STF) Anant Dev said that very soon the force would be able to arrest Shaista. He said that the mastermind behind the killing of Atiq and Asharf would be brought to book. Action will be taken against all the gang members of Atiq.

List of 25 top most criminals released

The Yogi Government on Wednesday released a list of 25 top most criminals of the state. The list includes the names of those who committed heinous crimes. It includes the names of noted mafia turned politicians Brijesh Singh, Mukhtar Ansari and Hazi Yaqoob Qureshi. According to the list released by the home department Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, Om Prakash Srivastava Bablu, Sushil Moonch, Serial Killer brothers Saleem, Rustam & Sohrab are the top most criminals of UP. The UP STF keeps a close vigil on the activities of listed mafias. The list of UP Police also include the name of Yogesh Bhadaura, Shariq, Suneel Rathi, Yashpal Tomar, Amarpal Kalu, Hazi Iqbal, Suddu Singh, Ajay Pratap Sipahi, Khan Mubaraq, Dabbu Singh, Anup Singh, Atul Verma, Sanjay Singh Singhala, Vinay Tyagi, Kuntu Singh, Rizwan Jaheer, Ramu Diwedi, Rakesh Yadav and Rajan Tiwari besides others.

One of these listed criminals Ajay Singh Sipahi on Wednesday surrendered before Ajodhya court in an old case and was sent to jail.