Atiq Ahmed Murder: Assailants didn't know each other, never met before crime; exact motive still unknown

The gruesome killing of Uttar Pradesh’s noted gangster Atiq Ahmad and brother Ashraf on Saturday night has left many questions unanswered. While all the three assailants have been arrested and the weapon used in the shootout has been recovered, it is yet not known what exactly was the motive behind the murder and how the three assailants hailing from different districts joined each other. None of them were known to each other. The police is yet to find out who provided sophisticated Turkish Jigana pistols to the assailant. As per the investigations so far, they did not even meet each other before coming to Prayagraj for the task of killing Atiq & Ashraf.

Police trying to establish if assailants were hired by Atiq's enemy

Though the police is yet to give any official statement about the interrogation being done with the assailants and its outcome, it is learnt that few other angles of the crime are also being looked into. Police men carrying out investigations have been trying to find out whether some other enemies of Atiq Ahmad had hired the assailants for killing.

It may be mentioned that gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj on Saturday night. Atiq and brother Ashraf were in police remand and being taken to Prayagraj medical college for checkup when the three youths posing as media personnel opened fire and killed them.

Killers open up about intentions during investigation

During the investigation carried out by the Prayagraj police so far, it has come to fore that the assailants were following Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf for the last three days. Police officials in the investigation team said that Lavlesh Tiwari is the leader of the three assailants. The assailants Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny Singh have confessed that they killed Atiq & Ashraf to earn fame. They said that the plan to eliminate Atiq-Asharf was made after police took them on remand last Thursday. One of the assailants, Arun Maurya said that they failed to judge the police cordon around Atiq and were nabbed while running after committing the crime. One of the assailants Sunny Singh said that they had come with the motive to kill on March 26 also when Atiq and Asharf were produced in the court for the hearing of a case.

One of the accused a history-sheeter, is booked in 17 cases

Prayagraj police informed that one of the assailants Sunny Singh hails from Kurara, Hamirpur district of UP and a history sheeter. There are 17 criminal cases lodged against him in Hamirpur which included attempt to murder and robbery. Sunny Singh has not visited his native village since long. Lavlesh Tiwari is a native of Banda district and also has a criminal past. The third assailant Arun Maurya is a resident of Kasganj district UP and he is accused of killing a police constable.

Retd. High Court Judge To Head Judicial Probe Of Killing

The home department of the UP Government has set up a three member judicial commission to probe the killing of Atiq & Asharf at Prayagraj. It has been constituted under the commission of enquiry act 1952. Retired High Court Judge Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi would head the commission with former Director General Subesh Kumar Singh and District Judge Brijesh Kumar Soni as its other two members. The judicial commission will complete its probe and submit a report to the state government in two months.